MANILA – Singer Kean Cipriano released his newest single titled “Paano Na Tayo” just several days before his upcoming concert.

Cipriano surprised his fans when he dropped his new composition amid preparations for the “Pulso” concert slated on November 29 at New Frontier Theater.

“Paano Na Tayo” is a song about a relationship that is about to end, asking about what happened and where things went wrong.

“I just wanted to tell a story about that phase in a relationship where the couple needs to decide if they will continue or not,” said Cipriano.

[EMBED: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=TX3_dqIGgYk&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=O%2FCRecords]

Written a decade ago, the painful track “Paano Na Tayo” is a follow-up to “Tayuman,” his first solo release after disengagement from his former band “Callalily.”

His concert will also feature fellow hitmakers Unique Salonga and Adie. It will be directed by Paolo Valenciano and presented by Viva Live and O/C Records.

Cipriano shocked Callalily’s fans when he said he had “moved on” from Callalily last June.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Cipriano pointed out the band’s lack of output in the past couple of years, as well as the “atmosphere” that was no longer conducive to collaborating.

Cipriano also mentioned his pursuit of “growth” as a factor in discontinuing the band.

Callalily was formed in 2005 with Cipriano as frontman and lead vocalist, Lem Belaro on drums, Aaron Ricafrente on bass guitar, Alden Acosta on lead guitar, and Tatsi Jamnague on rhythm guitar.



