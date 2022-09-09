Kean Cipriano releases new single 'Tayuman.' Handout

MANILA – Music continues for Kean Cipriano as he released Friday his latest single “Tayuman,” his first song since he left the band Callalily.

Two months after Callalily disbanded, Cipriano dropped the acoustic-ballad kundiman alternative track that talks about almost-lovers who meet at A train station headed in opposite directions.

In a statement, Cipriano said the title of the song is a word play between the place “Tayuman” and the phrase “tayo man.”

“Tayuman” is produced and written by Cipriano and Martin Riggs.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cipriano surprised Callalily’s fans when he said he had “moved on” from Callalily last June.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Cipriano pointed out the band’s lack of output in the past couple of years, as well as the “atmosphere” that was no longer conducive to collaborating.

Cipriano also mentioned his pursuit of “growth” as a factor in discontinuing the band.

Callalily was formed in 2005 with Cipriano as frontman and lead vocalist, Lem Belaro on drums, Aaron Ricafrente on bass guitar, Alden Acosta on lead guitar, and Tatsi Jamnague on rhythm guitar.

Cipriano is also set to hold a major concert in November alongside Unique Salonga and Adie Garcia.

According to O/C Records, the three of them will hold “Pulso” at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on November 29.

Cipriano is one of the co-founders of O/C Records along with his wife, actress Chynna Ortaleza.

RELATED VIDEO