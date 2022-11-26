MANILA – Actress Angel Locsin has her own way to debunk the persisting rumors about her marriage with Neil Arce.

“Early Christmas surprise from the wife. Thanks my love,” Arce said on his Instagram story while tagging Locsin’s account.

Last week, Arce also addressed what he branded as “fake news” regarding his marriage with the veteran actress.

In a statement, Arce said: “Me and my wife are charitable people. Donation na po namin sa fake news peddlers ‘yang kikitain nila sa pagpapakalat ng fake news.

“Besides, deserve naman ng followers and subscribers nila makarinig ng kasinungalingan.”

Arce’s statement came amid the circulation of YouTube videos from non-reputable sources alleging he and Locsin have separated.

A number of the videos even claimed that the separation is the reason for Locsin’s extended absence online. The Kapamilya star has been on hiatus from social media for over three months.

Her last Instagram update was on August 1 — a photo that shows a polaroid print of her with Arce.

Locsin has not yet issued a statement on the issue.



