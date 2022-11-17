Home  >  Entertainment

'Kasinungalingan': Neil Arce hits 'fake news' about him, wife Angel Locsin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2022 10:00 PM

MANILA — Film producer Neil Arce addressed on Thursday what he branded as “fake news” regarding his marriage with screen superstar Angel Locsin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neil Arce (@neil_arce)

In a statement, Arce said: “Me and my wife are charitable people. Donation na po namin sa fake news peddlers ‘yang kikitain nila sa pagpapakalat ng fake news.

“Besides, deserve naman ng followers and subscribers nila makarinig ng kasinungalingan.”

Arce’s statement came amid the circulation of YouTube videos from non-reputable sources alleging he and Locsin have separated.

A number of the videos even claimed that the separation is the reason for Locsin’s extended absence online. The Kapamilya star has been on hiatus from social media for over three months.

Her last Instagram update was on August 1 — a photo that shows a polaroid print of her with Arce.

Locsin has not yet issued a statement on the issue.

