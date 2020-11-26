Thai BL series ‘Theory of Love’ to stream on iWant TFC in December

MANILA — Another member of the “holy trinity” of Thai boys' love (BL) series will be streaming on iWant TFC starting next month.

In a tweet, Dreamscape Entertainment announced that the hit series ‘Theory of Love’ will be available on iWant TFC starting December 7.

Paano kung ang taong dedma sa feelings mo noon, sya na ang naghahabol ngayon?



Bibigyan mo pa ba sya ng chance kahit nasaktan na nya ang puso mo? 💚#TheoryOfLove streaming this Dec. 7 on iWantTFC!

Available for PH subscribers.@DreamscapePH @GMMTV @AtthaphanP @off_tumcial pic.twitter.com/vXCrT1yI5S — iWantTFC (@iwanttfc) November 25, 2020

“Theory of Love” follows the story of film major Khai (Gun Atthaphan) who is secretly in love with his best friend Third (Off Jumpol).

Atthaphan and Jumpol are also known for their roles as T-Rex and Maetee in “I’m Tee, Me Too,” which is also streaming on iWant TFC.

Among the other Thai BL series available on iWant are “Dark Blue Kiss,” “He's Coming To Me,” “2gether” and its sequel “Still 2gether.

