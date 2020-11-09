Home  >  Entertainment

'I'm Tee, Me Too' finale recap: Watee catches up with the other Tees after learning to trust again

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2020 05:25 PM

The Tees' first photo as a group in the latest episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too." Screenshot

MANILA — Watee (Krist Perawat) caught up with the other Tees after learning to trust again, in the final episode of “I’m Tee, Me Too,” the newest Thai series to air locally.

This, after the other Tees rescued him after getting beaten up and even letting him borrow money to pay for his debts.

After helping Watee, T-Rex (Gun Atthaphan) asked his half-brother to let them return to the house. They were happy to be back but T-Rex received some bad news that his father was rushed to the hospital.

Watee volunteered to donate blood to his father as he finally accepted T-Rex and his father as part of his family.

In the end, all of the six Tees have conquered their fears and are living happily in the house.

"I’m Tee, Me Too" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page. 

