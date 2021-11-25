Screenshot from Kapamilya Online Live

Celebrity housemate KD Estrada can finally rest his fear of being a burden to his family after receiving a morale-boosting message from his father.

In a tearful episode of “Pinoy Big Brother” on Thursday, Estrada got the chance to hear his father, Glen Estrada, speak words of encouragement as a special reward from their arcade soccer game earlier.

Glen told his son how proud they are for him for doing great inside the Big Brother’s house, reminding KD that he was never a burden to anyone.

“You know you're doing great by just being you. We're just so proud of you, son. You were never a burden to us nor to anyone so stand tall and stay strong,” the Estrada patriarch said.

“Always remember, you have a family to come home to -- who will love you unconditionally. We love you so much,” he added.

Teary-eyed KD felt relieved and fired up after hearing his father’s message as he promised Kuya he’ll fight a good fight inside the house.

“Just hearing my dad say that I was not a burden, for him to say that I'm doing well, is just makes me happy. I'm relieved coz I always thought that I was a burden to my parents. I'm gonna keep going po. I'll make it far sa bahay ninyo po,” he vowed.

Estrada has been diagnosed with depression by the “PBB” resident psychologist-psychiatrist, Dr. Randy Dellosa.

According to the medical expert, KD’s mental condition was a result of negative experiences as he grew older.

“Ang clinical depression ay isang psychiatric disorder, isang mental health issue na kung saan nagkakaroon ng chemical imbalance sa brain. So ang major depression ay iba sa normal sadness,” Dellosa explained.

Dellos added that normal sadness is usually quick to fade but a person suffering a major depression has a burden inside of him that affects the normal course of his life.

To help the housemate ease his anxiety attacks, Dellosa has given him an anti-depressant medication.

The psychologist also emphasized the importance of talk therapy and a strong social support group for a person having the mental disorder.

“Nandun din yung talk therapy so it's very important na maihinga nila palabas yung mga negative thoughts nila... Isa pang makakatulong ay yung social support from friends, family members dahil alam naman nating may stigma ang mental health disorders,” Dellosa revealed.

Estrada appeared to have opened up himself more to his fellow housemates recently. He has seen interacting more with them as noticed by other celebrity contestants.

KD was not the only housemate who is battling mental disorder.

Alexa Ilacad has been diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), which is based on the actress’ admission that she has a growing insecurity about her body because of comments she gets about her weight since joining showbiz.

The reality series also shed light on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which evictee Albie Casiño has.

