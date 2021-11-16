WATCH: KD Estrada turns emotional after 3rd nomination

MANILA -- Singer KD Estrada couldn't help but shed tears after he was nominated for the third time.

KD Estrada, Chie Filomeno, Eian Rances and Benedix Ramos were the third batch of "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" housemates to be nominated for eviction.

In a video released by "PBB" on Monday night, Estrada became emotional right after the announcement of nominees.

"Hearing my name getting nominated again parang it just hurt me. And I thought this week I was already improving myself. Ang sakit lang po," Estrad said.

Estrada also asked if he did anything wrong and Samantha Bernardo assured him that it was just part of the game.

In a conversation with Alexa Ilacad, Estrada asked: "They don't want me here."

"Don't think that. Everyone here does not have a choice but to nominate. Kahit labag sa loob, kahit ayaw," Ilacad told Estrada.

Estrada told Ilacad that it hurts that he was nominated multiple times.

"But you are being saved multiple times also. Don't think that they don't want you here because we know that that's not true. Okay? It's okay to cry but don't blame yourself KD, okay? Wala kang kasalanan, wala kang ginagawang mali," Ilacad said.

"It just hurts so much," Estrada added.

Last Saturday, actor Albie Casiño was the second housemate to be evicted this season.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

