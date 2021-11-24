The public has a better understanding on the importance of mental health as 'PBB Kumunity Season 10' Celebrity Edition continues to shed light on the struggles of housemates like Albie Casiño, Alexa Ilacad, and KD Estrada. ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Aside from following the current set of celebrity housemates, the latest season of the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” has opened the conversation on mental health as it continues to shed light on the struggles of several celebrities.

With the help of resident “PBB” psychologist-psychiatrist Dr. Randy Dellosa, the reality series has discussed various conditions such as anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and body dysmorphia, which have affected housemates such as Albie Casiño, Alexa Ilacad, and KD Estrada.

Dellosa revealed that Ilacad has body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), which is based on the actress’ admission that she has a growing insecurity about her body because of comments she gets about her weight since joining showbiz.

“Kailangan natin maintindihan, naiiba 'yung normal insecurities. Sa normal insecurities natin, naba-bother tayo but we can let it go. Whereas sa BDD, dun sila obsessed, dun sila nagpo-focus,” the medical expert explained.

He also advised that understanding is important when reaching out to people with ADHD such as Casiño.

“Dapat malawak ang pag-unawa sa taong may ADHD. Kasi kahit i-advise sila, they will forget. Just be patient in reminding the person kung ano ang dapat niyang gawin,” Dellosa said.

“If you meet fire with fire, siyempre wala iyong papupuntahan. The best time to talk with that person about ‘yung mga behavior, is kung pag kalmado na siya,” he added.

For Estrada’s situation, the psychologist said the public needs to be more compassionate when dealing with people with anxiety.

The development inside the Big Brother house was met with appreciation from many netizens for deepening the dialogue on mental health.

Twitter user @oohnouella posted: “This PBB’s season is really doing something to normalize conversations [about] mental health and raise awareness to certain mental health problems. I hope the outside world is learning.”

Meanwhile, Chie Filomeno is the latest evictee on “PBB” following John Adajar and Casiño.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.