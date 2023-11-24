Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Jane de Leon marks birthday with photo shoot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2023 01:01 PM

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon marked her birthday on Thursday night with a photo shoot. She turned 25 on November 22.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon)

"Like these amazing flowers, my life also blooms as I turned a year older," de Leon captioned her Instagram post. 

In the comment section of her post, fans and her celebrity friends greeted her a happy birthday. 

De Leon is part of the horror film "Shake, Rattle & Roll XTreme," which will hit cinemas on November 29. She is also gearing up for a new movie with Janella Salvador titled "How To Be A Good Wife."

The two starred in the recently concluded hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna." 
 

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Jane de Leon   celebrity birthday  