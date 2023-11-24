LOOK: Jane de Leon marks birthday with photo shoot

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon marked her birthday on Thursday night with a photo shoot. She turned 25 on November 22.

"Like these amazing flowers, my life also blooms as I turned a year older," de Leon captioned her Instagram post.

In the comment section of her post, fans and her celebrity friends greeted her a happy birthday.

De Leon is part of the horror film "Shake, Rattle & Roll XTreme," which will hit cinemas on November 29. She is also gearing up for a new movie with Janella Salvador titled "How To Be A Good Wife."

The two starred in the recently concluded hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna."



