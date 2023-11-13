Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador to reunite in new film

Photo from The IdeaFirst Company's Facebook page.

MANILA -- (UPDATE) "Darna" stars Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador are set to reunite for a new film, The IdeaFirst Company revealed Monday.

In a Facebook post, The IdeaFirst Company revealed that the film will be titled "How To Be A Good Wife" and the two Kapamilya stars will be joined by Susan Africa. It will be directed by Jun Robles Lana.

"J x J x J = Janella Salvador and Jane de Leon in a new film by Jun Robles Lana! HOW TO BE A GOOD WIFE. Also starring Ms. Susan Africa. Filming soon!" The IdeaFirst Company said in the caption.

Salvador also expressed her joy to work with de Leon.

"Excited to work on this new film with Ms. Susan Africa and [hindi ko kilala]" she said in jest. "chareng SO HAPPY TO WORK WITH YOU AGAIN MWAH @Imjanedeleon."

chareng SO HAPPY TO WORK WITH YOU AGAIN MWAH @Imjanedeleon 😙😝 #HowToBeAGoodWife pic.twitter.com/OGGi1iD79z — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) November 13, 2023

De Leon earlier re-tweeted Lana's post and tagged Salvador: "We’re ready for this! @superjanella."

The project comes months after the conclusion of "Darna," where de Leon played the titular character while Salvador portrayed her nemesis, the Serpent Queen Valentina.

But while they played mortal enemies on the show, fans couldn't help but take notice of the chemistry between the actresses, whether they were portraying their powerful alter egos or their human visages in Narda Custodio and Regina Vanguardia.

The pairing sparked a fandom that vocally supported both actresses and called for a follow-up project after "Darna."

And while it took longer than they expected, their calls were answered when the IdeaFirst Company revealed that Salvador and de Leon will be the leads of "How To Be A Good Wife."

Details have yet to be revealed on the premise of the film.

But already, fans are openly wondering if the movie will feature a sapphic storyline. Both Salvador and de Leon have previously said that they are very willing to work together in a "girls' love" or GL project.

"Of course, why not?" Salvador said immediately when the question was brought up during the final media conference for Darna, held last January 30.

"Why not?" de Leon added. "Sana 'yung story eh. Kasi it's all about the craft din naman, 'di ba kasi artist din kami. So challenge din 'yun sa amin, if ever."

De Leon has played queer roles earlier in her career, and Salvador believes that such a project will have a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community in the Philippines -- particularly for local sapphics.

"I think it would matter a lot to the community," said Salvador. "Simply because, wala pa ngang magandang representation for that aspect, kaya open ako and willing ako. Wholeheartedly, I would do it talaga."

