David Pomeranz performs 'Born For You' on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- American singer-songwriter David Pomeranz opened "It's Showtime" on Friday, performing his classic hit "Born For You."

"I come back because I love the people here. Simple. Whenever I get invited back I am so excited," Pomeranz said. as he invited everyone to watch his upcoming concerts next month.

The "Coming Home with David Pomeranz 40th Anniversary Concert Tour" will make 11 stops around the country.

The Manila leg will be on Dec. 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

He will also perform in Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Pangasinan, Bicol, Oriental Mindoro, Maguindanao del Sur, Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Samar and Iloilo.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Pomeranz said that apart from the shared "love for beautiful melody," he was drawn to Filipinos for their compassionate personality.

"Filipinos care. Many are Jesus-like in their viewpoint on helping others. That's why there are so many nurses, caregivers, doctors; it means they care. They really do. And that is all over the world," Pomeranz said. "They are also big on education, and they are big on family."

