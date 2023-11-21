David Pomeranz. Photo from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA — American singer David Pomeranz is back in the Philippines to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his "love affair" with the country.



"This is kind of a dream that I had. It has been literally 40 years since I got here. I was invited in 1983 to sing at the Folk Arts Theater, with Stephen Bishop and Michael Johnson, and we all fell in love," he said.



"Since then, things have transpired, and I have had an actual love affair with the Philippines. And it has been a blessing for me and my family. It’s been 40 years; let’s have a party!"



The "Coming Home with David Pomeranz 40th Anniversary Concert Tour" will make 11 stops around Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



"Expect fun, lots of fun. I have a few new things I want to share, will do the songs that you know. I will do my very best; we have a great band," he enthused.



The Manila leg will be on Dec. 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. He will also perform in Zamboanga on Dec. 3, Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 4, Pangasinan on Dec. 5, Legazpi, Bicol on Dec. 10, Oriental Mindoro on Dec. 12, Tacloban City on Dec. 15, Samar on Dec. 17, and Iloilo on Dec. 19.



"I didn’t need convincing. I wanted to play for everyone. It sounds corny but it is true; it is a thank you, I wanted to see as many people as I can," Pomeranz told reporters at a press conference held in Quezon City.



The singer-songwriter admitted he considers the Philippines a "safe haven."



"I feel welcomed. I have so many friends, and I feel safe here. Isn’t that interesting? I never said that before. There is something about it here where I am allowed to be more myself here. I have a kindred relationship here. We agree on many things," he explained.



Pomeranz also recently concluded shows in Perth and Sydney that were dedicated to Filipinos residing in Australia.



According to the award-winning recording artist, Filipinos were momentous in building his legacy.



"It has been a huge part of it. It has given me something to create for. I am always making albums, but the way they accept me here to the degree that I am inspired me to do more. The new songs I write there, I play here. Those I wrote here, I played there," he explained.



Apart from preparing for his anniversary tour, Pomeranz is currently working on bringing this love affair with Filipinos to the theater stage. He said he is working on a musical for Pinoys.



"It is about Filipinos. Philippines here and Philippines elsewhere. It is something I am writing. It is a story I wanted to do. Coming to know the Filipinos the way I have, I figured people out there need to understand the reality of Filipinos, what are they like," he said.



He continued, "They are funny, quirky, like any group, but there is a quality to them that other cultures don’t have. I took that quality, create a story, and export it outside. It is a package of characteristics uniquely Filipino. There's no other group like the Filipinos."



The "Got to Believe in Magic" singer added that apart from the shared "love for beautiful melody" or music, he was drawn to Filipinos for their compassionate personality.



"Filipinos care. Many are Jesus-like in their viewpoint on helping others. That's why there are so many nurses, caregivers, doctors; it means they care. They really do. And that is all over the world," Pomeranz said. "They are also big on education, and they are big on family."



