It's a dream come true for K-drama fans to have a photo with their favorite Korean star.

That dream became a reality to Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana, who got the chance to meet South Korean actor Song Joong-ki in New York, where they were invited for this year's International Emmys.

On her social media post, Romana uploaded a photo of her with Song, who's known for hit K-dramas, including "Descendants of the Sun" and "Vincenzo."

In the caption, the actress described the "Reborn Rich" actor as humble and warm person.

"Many of my dreams came true with that NYC trip for the #iEmmys and I can’t wait to share them all with you, but for now, let me share this. Hi Mr @hi_songjoongki. It was such a pleasure and huge honor to meet a fellow actor like you. I am a huge fan. We Filipinos LOVE youuuu. P.S. he was super warm. Grabe so handsome in person lalo and super humble," Romana wrote.

"Okay 'yun na muna guys. Just sharing my kilig as a fan. Halos 'di ako makahingaaaa nyaaan. Manifesting that in this lifetime I get to work and act alongside him. LORD PLEASE," she added.

Romana went to New York City to represent the Philippines as a juror for this year's International Emmys.

This is not the first time Romana was invited to be a juror. In July 2020, she was also invited to be one of the jurors at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Romana, considered to be one of the best actresses of her generation, recently starred in the series "Viral Scandal," which ended just last May.

