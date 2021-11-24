MANILA -- The official highlight reel of the upcoming inspirational drama anthology "Dear God" with Piolo Pascual as one of the stars has been released.

The eight-minute video was released by show producer RIA Productions on its Facebook and YouTube channels on Wednesday.

Directed by Richard Ibasco Arellano, the first season of the series, produced by RIA Productions in cooperation with 5 Stars Group, and Heaven's Best Entertainment, will consist of 12 episodes.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Dear God" will be streamed on KTXp.h, IWantTFC and TFC IPTV Video on Demand starting January 2022.

Aside from Pascual, the series also stars Lara Quigaman, Riva Quenery, Sue Ramirez and Denise Laurel.

Also part of the project are Harvey Bautista, Desiree del Valle, Boom Labrusca, Criza Taa, Kris Bernal, Joross Gamboa, Vina Morales, Agot Isidro, Ahron Villena, Miko Mel Peñaloza, Ketchup Eusebio, Nikki Valdez, Kathleen Hermosa, Sandino Martin, Ella Cruz, Yayo Aguila Allan Paule, Alvin Anson, Hero Angeles, Ritz Azul, Pepe Herrera, TJ Valderrama, Tetchie Agbayani, Arron Villaflor and Phoebe Walker.



According to RIA Production, "Dear God" is a spiritual drama anthology that "tells universal stories of lives encountered, transformed, and blessed by God — the real protagonist of the show."

