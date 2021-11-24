MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 22.

In her posts on Instagram, the "Darna" actress uploaded snaps of her donning a sexy dress.

"Feeling all the love and blessings that I’m receiving. My heart is full," De Leon wrote.

In her most recent post, de Leon expressed her gratitude for everything that she is blessed with.

"I had a challenging year, but God gave me all the strength and guidance I needed in this journey; making me wiser today and giving me a deeper understanding of life," she wrote as she thanked her loved ones and friends, who "continually support and uplift my spirit."

"I just want to also take this opportunity to thank once again, JRB Production, Star Magic management, Darna family for all the love and support extended. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo" she added.

De Leon is the newest actress to portray the iconic Pinoy superhero Darna.

Just last Monday, show producer JRB Production released behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming ABS-CBN adaptation of the Mars Ravelo superhero.

Cameras started rolling for the highly anticipated series last November 15, at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series" is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco.



Joining de Leon in “Darna” are Janella Salvador as the heroine’s nemesis Valentina; Iza Calzado as the original Darna and Narda’s mother; Zaijan Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding; and Joshua Garcia as Narda’s romantic interest Brian.

