Jane de Leon interacts with ‘Darna’ director Chito S. Roño on the set of the series. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Jane de Leon is seen as Narda, the human alter ego of Darna, in behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming ABS-CBN adaptation of the Mars Ravelo superhero.

In the new footage released by producer JRB Creative Production, de Leon wears what appears to be work outfits, indicating her being a young adult in this version.

De Leon is also shown interacting with acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, who is helming “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series” along with director Avel Sunpongco.

Cameras started rolling for the highly anticipated series on November 15, at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The behind-the-scenes look was released coinciding with de Leon’s birthday. She turned 23 on November 22.

Joining de Leon in “Darna” are Janella Salvador as the heroine’s nemesis Valentina; Iza Calzado as the original Darna and Narda’s mother; Zaijan Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding; and Joshua Garcia as Narda’s romantic interest Brian.