“Na 2-hit combo kami last year.”

This was how Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda described 2020 for his family, his businesses, and livelihood that were greatly affected by the Taal eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Instagram, Miranda recalled the challenges they had to go through after the back-to-back crisis that beset him and his family.

“Kakalipat lang namin ni Dindin ng bago naming resto sa Serin (in Tagaytay), at kakabukas lang ng bago naming resto ni Neri sa Alfonso. Both were doing great... tapos biglang sumabog 'yung Taal,” Miranda recalled.

As a result, they had to close their businesses for three weeks. And just as they began rebuilding from the effects of the eruption, a pandemic shook the entire world including the Philippines.

“Tapos, bigla namang nag-lockdown. After several months, I had to shut down a total of 5 restaurants. Tumigil din ang live gigs,” the OPM icon added.

However, instead of dwelling too much on the difficulty of the situation, Miranda said he found the lockdown as a time to rest and recalibrate his priorities.

“I was redirected into doing what I've always dreamed of doing... which was to stay home and focus on my family, and doing other stuff aside from just being the vocalist of Parokya,” Miranda admitted.

Now, Miranda proudly claimed that he has recharged and feels refreshed which coincided with the birth of his baby with Neri Naig.

They opened two new restaurants and are planning to add a couple of more soon. He has also devoted time in producing Parokya t-shirts and running their Miranda rest house.

“Hindi na 'ko burned-out, and I'm healthier than ever,” said Miranda, who also revealed an upcoming album.

“Minsan talaga kelangan mo lang ng matinding detour para makapag-reset.” he added.

Last October, Miranda introduced their newborn son in an Instagram post, showing Naig with their baby after birth.

"Meet Manuel Alfonso Miranda aka Cash," he wrote.

Naig and Miranda, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in December, gave birth to their firstborn son, Alfonso III, in November 2016.

