MANILA - Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig has given birth to another boy, husband and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda announced on Friday.

Miranda introduced their newborn son in an Instagram post, showing Naig with their baby after birth.

"Meet Manuel Alfonso Miranda aka Cash," he wrote.

Naig announced her pregnancy with Manuel last May on Mother’s Day.

Naig and Miranda, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in December, gave birth to their firstborn son, Alfonso III, in November 2016.

