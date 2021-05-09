‘Magiging mommy na ulit’: Neri Naig reveals pregnancy on Mother’s Day

Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig announced on Sunday she is pregnant again.

While Naig's Instagram post was straightforward and sentimental, husband and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda had a little bit more fun with his message.

Naig and Miranda, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in December, have been embracing the rural life, as she shared on Instagram a photo of the gate of their new home in Alfonso town, Cavite.

She said living there has given her family a chance to diversify.

"Mas magiging healthy living talaga dahil magiging malaki na ang taniman ko ng mga gulay, at dito ko na rin kukunin mga vegetables na gagamitin ko sa pagtutuyo ko," Naig said.

Naig gave birth to their first born, Alfonso III, in November 2016, named after Miranda's birth name, Alfonso II.

The couple revealed that pregnancy on Father's Day 2016.

