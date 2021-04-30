Why Neri Naig, Chito Miranda decided to embrace farm life

MANILA -- More and more celebrities are starting to see the appeal of living in a place surrounded by nature, with the latest being Neri Naig and Chito Miranda.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Naig said she and her musician husband have decided to embrace farm life as she shared a photo of the gate of their new home in Alfonso, Cavite.

"Miranda's Farm House.... soon!" she said.

The former actress went on to say the reason behind their decision.

"We decided na tumira na talaga sa farm, dito pa rin siyempre sa Alfonso. Mas magiging healthy living talaga dahil magiging malaki na ang taniman ko ng mga gulay, at dito ko na rin kukunin mga vegetables na gagamitin ko sa pagtutuyo ko," she said, citing some of her businesses.

"Mag-aalaga kami ng mga manok para every day may fresh eggs kami. Hindi ko alam kung kaya pang mag-alaga ng baka para may fresh milk, ayun kase request ni Miggy at pig daw. Nasarapan sa lechon," she added in jest.

Naig said her mother will also live with them in the new farm house, believing that living closer to nature will make her live longer.

"Dito rin titira nanay ko, lagyan namin siya ng room niya na diretso na sa garden. Mas hahaba ang buhay ng nanay ko kapag nagtatanim at napapaligiran ng halaman," she said. "At least pwede siyang mag-ikot-ikot sa farm na 'di kami matatakot kung mahahawa ba siya ng virus."

Another room will also be provided for Miranda's parents, should they decide to visit.

Naig ended her post by encouraging her social media followers to keep working hard to achieve their dreams.

"Napapagod, magpapahinga lang, pero never susuko. Para sa pamilya, go lang! Ayan ang greatest motivation ko, ang pamilya ko. Masarap mangarap at unti-unting tinutupad kasama ang ating pamilya," she said.

