Through online selling, Neri Naig was able to buy a 6,000-sq.m. lot

MANILA -- Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda flexed his wife's latest acquisition as he reminded the public that online selling is not something to be ashamed of.

Former actress Neri Naig bought a 6,000-square-meter lot from her earnings as an online seller, Miranda revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday.

This, he said, was on top of her wife's other recent purchases: another lot "at a village he wanted," and a condominium unit.

Miranda was so impressed by his wife's successes, to the point of admitting that he would not be able to afford such acquisitions with his talent fee as an artist.

"Ako, kumikita pa rin ako sa pagbabanda. Thankfully, we still get our full TF (talent fee) for all our online shows. Nakakapag-provide pa rin ako for our family, at nabibili ko pa rin naman 'yung mga gusto kong baril. Pero 'di ako makakabili ng 6,000 sq.m. na lupa," he said.

"Tawagin niyo nang pagmamayabang dahil pinagmamalaki ko 'yung ginagawa ng asawa ko, or sabihin niyo nang naiinggit ako dahil mas malaki na 'yung income niya compared to what I was making, even before the lockdown started... okay lang," he added. "For me sobrang proud lang talaga ako... And instead na inggit, I'm honestly inspired by what she is doing."

Miranda went on to note that his wife is finally reaping the fruits of her hard work as an online seller.

"Katas 'yan ng tuyo at kape... at ng suka, at ng beddings, at ng affordable na alahas, pajama, and soon, her own online shop," he said.

"And recently, nakabenta siya ng 15 na lupa in less than a week... By utilizing her #teamwais network of resellers and distributors by making them referral agents for a licensed real estate company. All this was done online," he stressed.

Addressing those who may think Naig became successful as an online seller because of her celebrity status, Miranda kept things real and maintained that it was a result of her hard work and perseverance.

"At kung sasabihin ng iba na si Neri lang naman 'yung umuunlad at dahil artista siya... Ang tanong ko is: Una, sobrang sikat ba ni Neri to entirely use that as an advantage? At baka 'di lang 'di nila nabalitaan 'yung isang reseller ni Neri na nakabili ng dalawang sasakyan... at 'yung isa naman na nakabili ng townhouse," he pointed out.

"Hindi artista 'yung mga 'yun, and online selling lang din 'yung ginawa nila... sobrang sipag noong mga 'yun."

The singer-songwriter then reminded his 1.3 million Instagram followers that there is no shame in being an online seller.

"Bakit ka mahihiyang magbenta online eh kung makakabili ka naman ng dalawang sasakyan? Mahihiya ka ba na panay benta mo sa FB at IG, pero may townhouse ka naman? Kung tulad ka ni Neri na walang paki sa sasabihin ng iba at handa kang tutukan at paghirapan 'yung goals mo, umasa ka na magagawa mo rin 'yung ginagawa nila," he said.

In the end, Miranda said in jest that he also wants to match what his wife has accomplished: "Actually, gusto ko siyang tapatan! Gusto kong bumili ng mas malaking lupa!"

