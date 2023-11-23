Jennylyn Mercado to make comeback album under Star Music

MANILA -- Actress Jennylyn Mercado is now part of ABS-CBN's record label Star Music.

This was confirmed by the actress herself through a Facebook post on Wednesday night as she uploaded snaps taken from her meeting with Star Music group including the music label's executives Roxy Liquigan and Jonathan Manalo.

In her post, Mercado said she is excited to make new music under her new label.

"First meeting pa lang to discuss the songs super kinikilig na ako 😍 exciting to mga bessie! Talagang pinaghahandaan namin ng team ng Star Music para sa inyo ❤️ #comebackalbum," Mercado captioned her post.

Aside from being an actress, Mercado is also a recording artist.

In September 2017, she released her single "Merry Christmas, Darling."

This is not the first time that Mercado, a Kapuso star, is doing a project with ABS-CBN.

In 2016, Mercardo starred with actor John Lloyd Cruz in the Star Cinema movie "Just the Three of Us."

