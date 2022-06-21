Home  >  Entertainment

Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo finally introduce baby daughter in vlog

Posted at Jun 21 2022 12:11 PM

MANILA – Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado finally introduced their baby daughter to their followers.

In a vlog which Mercado posted on Monday, the two documented the day they were supposed to have their last prenatal check-up that turned out to be the actress’ delivery day.

The vlog narrated how they were both feeling anxious upon knowing that Mercado would give birth that day, stressing they weren’t ready yet then.

Mercado’s original due date was on May 5 but the actress gave birth on April 25.

After delivery, the couple and their daughter, whom they named Dylan, stayed at the hospital for three more days before they were allowed to go home.

“Excited na kami makita ni Dylan 'yung kwarto niya,” said Trillo.

Dylan is Mercado and Trillo’s first child together.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.

