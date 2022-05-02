MANILA -- Actress Jennylyn Mercado and her fiancé actor Dennis Trillo welcomed their first child together.

Mercado shared the good news in the end of her latest vlog titled "Nursery Tour" uploaded on Sunday night.

"Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng tumulong sa amin para mabuo ang nursery room ni Baby D. Watch na kayo mga bessies till the end. Surprise!," Mercado wrote in the caption of her vlog.

After showing heir baby's room, a clip dated "4/25/22" shows Mercado and Trillo inside a hospital room.



"Check up lang dapat kami ngayon eh, bigla na lang kaming manganganak na raw. Hindi kami ready," Mercado said.

Another clip shows Trillo admitting that he's nervous.

The vlog ended with a photo showing Mercado giving birth with Trillo on her side.

Screen grab from Jennylyn Mercado's YouTube channel.

Mercado and Trillo announced their engagement last October and that they are expecting their first child together.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.