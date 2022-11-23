Home  >  Entertainment

'Drag Race PH' alumnus Xilhouete stars in Netflix ad for 'Wednesday' series

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 08:17 PM

Screenshot from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel.
MANILA — Former "Drag Race Philippines" contestant Xilhouete was the star in the Netflix ad for its new series "Wednesday."

In the nearly two-minute video, Xilhouete is seen stuck in situational scenarios in the Philippines and transforms into Wednesday to face the challenges.

Xilhouete even gave her iconic tiyanak from the mythical creatures runway and references herself from her outburst monologue from the competition.

"Wednesday" is an American coming-of-age supernatural horror comedy television series based on the character Wednesday Addams from "The Addams Family," which premiered Wednesday on Netflix.

Xilhouete has a semifinal finish in the first season of "Drag Race Philippines" with two wins under her belt.

WATCH:

