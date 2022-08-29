Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — Filipino drag queen Xilhouete defended the production of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 after her meltdown in the "Untucked" episode was recently aired.

In the third episode of "Drag Race Philippines: Untucked," Xilhouete received negative critiques from the judges for her performance in the girl group challenge and her tiyanak look.

While discussing the judges' critiques, a picture of Xilhouete together with her grandmother was flashed on the screen. It did not sit well with her as her grandmother did not remember her during a visit prior to the show's filming.

In the premiere of the show, Xilhouete also confronted Marina Summers over a past issue. Xilhouete felt that the show stirred so much drama and it was affecting her performance.

"I know this is a competition pero hindi ako nakikipagpaligsahan. As a matter of fact, I admire everyone of you from the very start even way before 'Drag Race' came here. I'm not here to fight each one of you," Xilhouete said.

"Alam mo 'yan, Marina, on how I am as a mom that's why I'm badly hurt ... I don't wanna even compete with anyone of you but I'm here for different reasons. Sige, sa inyo na 'yung crown. If that would make you happy, go," she added.

Shortly after the episode's premiere, fans were split on the situation as some felt like Xilhouete's reaction was too much while others held the producers accountable for what happened.

In a tweet, Xilhouete said what transpired in the episode was just the tip of the iceberg and they should not entirely blame it on the production.



"We all are entitled to our own opinion. But, that doesn't mean it's correct. PLS don't base your judgment on mere fragments. Even movies have backstories," she said.

"Humbly asking to stop attacking Direk Ice (Seguerra), and the rest of the producers. They pampered me with love, care & Dr. Pepper."

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

