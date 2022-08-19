Nectar queens brew drama in 'Drag Race PH' premiere

Photo from World of Wonder.

MANILA — The drag queens of a local bar in Metro Manila are brewing some drama in the premiere episode of "Drag Race Philippines" which aired Wednesday.

Host Paolo Ballesteros gathered the Nectar queens for their talent show and asked local bar co-owner Xilhouete: "So sino’ng pinakama-attitude?"

"Well binabase ko sa puso ko, I’ll be honest directly, it’s gonna be Marina (Summers). We still have unsettled business and apparently, she did not reach out," Xilhouete replied.

Xilhouete explained that she felt that Marina Summers disrespected her group or drag family.

"Ang issue namin ni Marina, trinaydor niya kasi ako and na-disrespect niya ‘yung drag sisters niya sa house ko which is the House of Xilhouete," she said .

"‘Yung pagkawala ko sa House of Xilhouete is something I cannot explain whole-heartedly kasi alam mo ‘yun sometimes in life you just outgrow relationships," Marina Summers replied.

To give light to the issue, Eva Le Queen looked back at the time Marina Summers released her single and Xilhouete posted a "hateful" message towards the queen.

"The personality of Marina, she not very confrontational. What can I say is that, at that morning ni-release ni Marina ‘yung song niya na 'I Have Arrived' eh, 12 midnight and we were very excited," Eva Le Queen said.

"We were greeting her, happy birthday, and then the next morning, Xilhouete posted a very hateful status towards Marina Summers, sabotaging that release and making her feel like s**t on her very birthday," she added.

Viñas Deluxe was confused about the situation: "Akala ko talent ‘yung pag-uusapan natin ‘yun pala issues."

"Ang weird ng pag-aaway nila kasi hindi naman konektado sa 'Drag Race' ‘yung pinag-uusapan," Minty Fresh added.

To settle the issue, Xilhouete wished that they could talk in private together with her drag sisters.

"The only way that I will accept your apology is if you and I and the kids, and your other sisters could talk privately and I feel like somehow it has been disrespected because I haven’t heard from her at all," Xilhouete said.

"Sorry, Marina, this is my time to speak finally in front of you kasi when you apologize to somebody, you apologize directly and you tell them exactly kung ano ang pagkakamali mo. Hindi ‘yung sinend mo sa rest of your sisters, sinend mo sa akin and the only difference is nilagyan mo lang ng po," she added.

Marina Summers responded: "I totally apologize if you felt that way. At that moment, there was totally a lot of emotions sa side ko and that’s all I could say at that moment."

Hosted by Ballesteros, the debut season also features Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren along with BJ Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” started airing on August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: