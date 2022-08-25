Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — The cast of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 solidified its Filipino fanbase with its girl group challenge.

In the third episode of the show aired Wednesday, the 10 remaining drag queens had to write their own verses to the tune of "Pop Off Ate" and were split into two groups to do their own choreography.

Team Pink Pussy Energy was composed of Minty Fresh, Viñas Deluxe, Xilhouete, Precious Paula Nicole, and Gigi Era, competed against Team Flexbomb Girls with members Turing, Marina Summers, Eva Le Queen, Brigiding, and Lady Morgana.

Nadine Lustre and Moophs guided them in recording their song and served as judges as well, together with resident judges Paolo Ballesteros, Kaladkaren, Jiggly Caliente, and Rajo Laurel.

Over the episode, the drag queens touched the hearts of the viewers with their nuggets of wisdom. For one, Eva Le Queen stressed that the lack of skill should not define your entire craft as an artist.

"The things that you can’t do are the things that define you. Sa totoo lang gusto ko namang sumasayaw. I’ve always loved dancing even when I was a kid, I used to dance and I use to perform in Singapore. It’s only here in the Philippines na magagaling na kasi talaga lahat. ‘Yung drag scene kasi sa Pilipinas it’s heavily, dapat kasi nakaka-entertain ka and I think it’s just my years of consistently told na hindi ka magaling," Eva said.

"Tanggapin mo lang ‘yung flaws mo; ‘pag hindi mo kaya, tanggapin mo na. Just embrace it but for me what if it’s not a flaw? What if it’s just a lack of experience or something? What if it’s just a label that’s given to me?" she added.

Turing's discussion about body dysmorphia also resonated with viewers.

"All my life, I’ve been a fat kid ta's nung nag-Pep Squad ako nung college, sobrang pumayat ako. Kaso, ito nga nangyari kasi hindi tama ‘yung diet. Hanggang ngayon mayroon pa rin akong body dysmorphia. I love my body, yes, pero I still have that tiny little bit of evil in my head na whenever I look myself in the mirror, ay parang hindi tama," Turing said.

"Tanggap ko ‘yung sinasabihan ako na mataba and all kaya ito tingnan mo ito. At saka sarap kumain," she added in jest.

Fans also cried when Xilhouete and Precious Paula Nicole talked about their mothers.

Team Flexbomb was the top group of the week with Turing snatching the win.

"Boom, Turing! Hindi mo akalain na itong si bading ay kaya kang pasabugin. Sumusugod, lumalaban, katabaan ‘di naging hadlang. Took me years to finally love this, now that I do Im’ma say let’s do this," Turing's verse goes.

Viñas Deluxe and Precious Paula Nicole were safe while Minty Fresh was low. Gigi Era and Xilhouete were at the bottom and had to perform a lip sync performance of "Glamazon" by RuPaul.

Gigi Era went home in 10th place.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

