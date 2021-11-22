MANILA — Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli will hold a joint Christmas concert, Viva Live announced on Monday.
Dubbed “Christmas With The G’s,” the digital concert will be streamed on KTX.ph and Viva Max on December 18.
The show will be helmed by in-demand concert director Paolo Valenciano.
Geronimo and Guidicelli have collaborated numerous times since, notably in the pop superstar’s “Tala” film concert early this year where the latter was a guest performer.
“Christmas With The G’s” is seen as Geronimo’s latest major release amid a long hiatus from showbiz, where her musical outputs have been few and far between.
Her recent surprise appearance in the ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID indicated a nearing comeback in showbiz, or at least an affirmation of her staying a Kapamilya despite the broadcast crisis that beset her home network.