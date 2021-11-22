MANILA — Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli will hold a joint Christmas concert, Viva Live announced on Monday.

CHRISTMAS came early, as we will celebrate it this coming December 18, 2021 with the G’s!



Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli and Matteo Guidicelli will make this season very special as they give you a CHRISTMAS CONCERT you wouldn’t want to miss!#CelebrateChristmasWithTheGs pic.twitter.com/n2CS0kcrmy — VIVA Live Inc. (@vivaliveinc) November 22, 2021

Dubbed “Christmas With The G’s,” the digital concert will be streamed on KTX.ph and Viva Max on December 18.

The show will be helmed by in-demand concert director Paolo Valenciano.

Geronimo and Guidicelli have collaborated numerous times since, notably in the pop superstar’s “Tala” film concert early this year where the latter was a guest performer.

“Christmas With The G’s” is seen as Geronimo’s latest major release amid a long hiatus from showbiz, where her musical outputs have been few and far between.

Her recent surprise appearance in the ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID indicated a nearing comeback in showbiz, or at least an affirmation of her staying a Kapamilya despite the broadcast crisis that beset her home network.