Sarah Geronimo appears in the lyrics video of 'Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa,' the 2021 Christmas ID of ABS-CBN, as a main performer.

MANILA — In a welcome surprise for her fans, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo emerged from her long showbiz hiatus Monday, as she appeared in her home network ABS-CBN’s traditional Christmas ID.

Geronimo joined several other Kapamilya superstars and artists as the voices behind “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa,” about overcoming challenges with family, community, and faith.

Her participation was met with a flood of enthusiastic reactions on Twitter, where her name ranked among the top 10 trends in the Philippines, shortly after the release of the lyrics video.

Geronimo, 33, has been on an extended break from the limelight, with her projects few and far between since her February 2020 wedding with actor-singer Matteo Guidicelli.

She was last seen performing on ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To” a year ago in November 2020. Her last high-profile release was the one-off film concert “Tala” in March 2021.

Geronimo counts among in-demand celebrities who have opted to step back from showbiz amid the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside the likes of Judy Ann Santos and Anne Curtis.

While the “Kilometro” hitmaker has not made any indication of a planned return to film or television, her talent agency, Viva, has previously said she remains exclusively an ABS-CBN artist.

Indeed, Geronimo’s significant part in “Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa’t Isa,” similar to past ABS-CBN Christmas IDs, affirms she has chosen to remain a Kapamilya despite being on hiatus.