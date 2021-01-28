Sarah Geronimo has a ‘good reason’ for ‘ASAP’ absence, says Regine Velasquez

Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo hug each other during their joint concert, ‘Unified,’ in February 2020 — the last major concert to be held before the coronavirus lockdown. Instagram: @sarahgeronimoshots

MANILA — Regine Velasquez believes Sarah Geronimo, her fellow “ASAP Natin ‘To” mainstay, has a “good reason” for her extended physical absence from the concert variety program.

The music icon’s close relationship with Geronimo came up when Velasquez was asked, during a virtual conference for her Valentine’s Day concert “Freedom,” whether she has given any advice to the pop superstar regarding family life.

The 32-year-old Geronimo, who has credited Velasquez as a mentor and “inspiration” throughout her 18-year career, is nearing her first year of married life with actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Velasquez, 50, has been married 10 years to fellow OPM pillar Ogie Alcasid, with whom she has a son, as well as two stepdaughters.

“I would always talk to her and encourage her and give her advice, but I don’t impose. I only give my advice when she asks for it,” Velasquez said of Geronimo.

“I do have a good relationship with her. We text. Minsan, out of the blue, kahit noong wala pang pandemic, bigla na lang ‘yang mag-te-text sa akin. ‘Miss Reg, puwede ba kitang dalawin? Puwede ba tayong mag-usap?’ Ganiyan siya sa akin. Ako naman, ‘Sige, go, tara mag-usap tayo.’”

Watch more in iWantTFC

Their most recent interaction was through text message, Velasquez said, when Geronimo thanked her and Alcasid for a gift they had sent her and Guidicelli.

“I haven’t been seeing her. I miss her a lot. She hasn’t been doing ‘ASAP,’” Velasquez said, referring to the weekly ABS-CBN program which Geronimo has been part of since 2004.

Geronimo last performed on the “ASAP” stage in its November 1 episode. Since then, she has appeared through recorded performances produced remotely.

Geronimo was also notably absent from the 2020 ABS-CBN Christmas Special, the traditional gathering of Kapamilya stars which the “Tala” hitmaker has rarely missed, if at all, over the years.

Fans similarly looked forward to seeing her in the historic January 24 "ASAP" episode, which marked its first TV5 simulcast. Geronimo, however, was not in attendance.

“I’m sure may maganda naman siyang reason for not doing ‘ASAP.’ But a lot of people are missing her. Ang kaniyang mga Popsters miss her very, very much,” Velasquez said, mentioning Geronimo’s loyal fans.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Sigurado naman akong miss din niya kami. I’m sure nami-miss din niyang mag-perform. I’m sure nami-miss din niya ang kaniyan Popsters. Let’s all pray that she’ll be able to do ‘ASAP’ again.”

Velasquez did tease that Geronimo is gearing up for a concert, without giving details.

Velasquez, during the media conference, was then asked for a specific advice she would give Geronimo on the topic of starting a family.

She answered: “Mahirap magbigay ng advice 'pag magulang, because it’s different for everyone. It’s really different for everyone.”

“My wonderful experience with my children, baka hindi siya maka-relate, kasi meron din akong stepdaughters. Iba ‘yung experience ko,” she explained.

Geronimo, who has fiercely kept private her personal life, has not mentioned immediate plans of becoming a mother. Guidicelli, in his most recent interview on the matter in November, said he “can’t wait to have our family grow even bigger,” but did not specify a timeline.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“If ever, God willing, they’ll be given a baby, [my advice is] just for them to enjoy it, every minute of it,” Velasquez said.

Noting that Nate, her son, is now 9 years old, Velasquez added: “Try mong namnamin… Because they grow up so fast. Before you know it, ang laking tao na. Nakakatawa kasi ang bilis-bilis lang talaga ng panahon. You wake up and they’re all grown up.”

For Velasquez, relishing every moment has meant chronicling through Instagram Nate’s milestones, as well as their conversations and experiences together, so she will have tangible memories to look back on.

Interestingly, Velasquez also considers Geronimo as one of her own — her “panganay,” in fact — having helped rear her career early on, and maintaining close personal ties over the years.

“Enjoy lang,” Velasquez would tell Geronimo. “Like I said, being a parent is different for everyone. Wala namang manual, e. You grow with your children, you learn with them and from them, and hopefully they learn from us, too,” she said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC