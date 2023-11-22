Why Diego Loyzaga doesn't believe in marriage

Trigger warning: This article mentions suicide.

Diego Loyzaga. Screengrab from Toni Gonzaga Studio

MANILA -- Actor Diego Loyzaga admitted to host Toni Gonzaga in her vlog that he does not believe in marriage.

"It's a piece of paper me. Kunwari lang you and me, we agree on everything. There's not a spot or piece of line or paragraph that we don't agree on, absolutely everything, a 100% crystal clear. Why must we now get it written down on a piece of paper and then get someone else to bestow onto us that we are now a married couple?" he said.

The actor admitted that his views in marriage has something to do with what he witnessed from his own parents as well as people around him.

"Ang sa akin lang kasi if we fight in the future and it gets to the point na ayaw ko na sa iyo at ikaw ay galit na galit sa akin, it's not a big matter of having to go somewhere and get annulled, get divorced. Wala tayong divorce. It's because I guess growing up I grew around it so much and I get to see it so much -- separation. I mean aside from my own parents, even (people around me). Until now minsan malabo, minsan we're just doing it for the kids. So okay why do you have to sign a piece of paper? What do you get in the end?" he said.

But Loyzaga added that his views might still change in the future.

"We can talk five years from now and maybe things will be different," he said.

Meanwhile, Loyzaga also opened up about being a father to a five-month old baby girl, who was born last May 22 in Australia.



Loyzaga turned emotional when he said it's also his dream that his child will not have to heal from having him as her dad.

"There's nothing in this life now that I wanna do aside from if its for her. That's it. I think as a dad or any parent, it's kinda like deadset already. Like I said it was a moment for me, when I saw her, 'Goodbye, Diego. This is now my vow to you, the rest of my love.' And I saw that with my mom. How much she gave up. She gave up so much for my brother and I," the actor said.

In his interview with Gonzaga, Loyzaga also revealed that he went to rehab in 2018 for over a year.

"It was because of my psychological way of thinking. Mental health. But kasama roon siyempre, and at that point in my life, I became on the ropes of suicidal. And the substances that I was taking weren't helping that

problem of mine," Loyzaga said.

"It was a long 14 months. I found religion as a difficult topic for me, but I found God inside rehabilitation. I would pray and literally the next day what I prayed for would be unfolding in front of my eyes," he said.

The NCMH and In-Touch crisis lines can be reached through the following numbers:

NCMH crisis line numbers

1800-1888-1553 Unlimited calls nationwide with one-time fee of Php7.50

SMART / SUN / TNT: 0908-639-2672

GLOBE / TM: 0966-351-4518 ; 0917-899-8727

In-Touch crisis line numbers

+63 2 8893 7603

+63 919 056 0709

+63 917 800 1123

+63 922 893 8944

