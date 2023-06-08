MANILA - Diego Loyzaga surprised his followers on Thursday when he posted on social media a picture of him carrying a newborn baby.

The actor did not directly state if he is already a father or not, only saying in the caption that the baby is “the best birthday gift ever.”

Loyzaga’s fellow celebrities, however, were quick to congratulate him in the comments, with some of them even calling him “Daddy Diego.”

The last person who was romantically linked to Loyzaga was actress Franki Russell.

They unfollowed each other on Instagram in June last year, just a few weeks after the actor admitted they were dating. At the time, they were about to start filming their first film together, “Pabuya.”

However, Loyzaga disclosed in a later interview that he and Russell unfollowed each other as part of their “method acting.”

“Sa script ng ‘Pabuya,’ our characters, six years kaming hindi nagkita,” Loyzaga told ABS-CBN News. “So ginawa kong method acting not to talk to Franki first until we saw each other on the set.

Loyzaga has not been as vocal about his personal life since being linked to Russell.

Prior to Russell, he was in a relationship with actress Barbie Imperial.