LOOK: Diego Loyzaga shares beach photo with baby

MANILA -- Actor Diego Loyzaga surprised his fans on Thursday as he uploaded a photo of him carrying a baby at the beach.

Loyzaga simply captioned his post with words: "Somebody liked the beach."

It was early June when Loyzaga first posted a photo of him carrying a newborn baby.

The actor did not directly state if he is already a father or not, only saying in the caption that the baby is “the best birthday gift ever.”

Loyzaga’s fellow celebrities, however, were quick to congratulate him in the comments, with some of them even calling him “Daddy Diego.”

Loyzaga's mother, actress Teresa Loyzaga also expressed her support for the actor as she reacted to her son's previous heartwarming post on Instagram.

Teresa also declared that she is now a "Glam-Ma Lola," or a grandmother.

The last person who was romantically linked to Loyzaga was actress Franki Russell.

Prior to Russell, he was in a relationship with actress Barbie Imperial.

