MANILA -- KD Estrada composed a song for the birthday of Madam Inutz, which the two celebrity housemates performed on the reality show Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity" Season 10.

Born Daisy Lopez, Madam Inutz is the viral online seller and a mother of three. She said she sacrificed her personal happiness for her children but stressed that she is now happy being single.

"Kapag naghanap na naman ako ng bagong jojowain it's another pakikisama, it's another panunuyo na naman sa mga anak ko. So 'yung sinacrifice ko ay 'yung sarili kong kaligayahan para sa anak ko. Happy na ako na single, tanggap ko na," said Madam Inutz before singing the duet with Estrada.

On their 34th day inside the yellow house, Big Brother or Kuya tapped Estrada to compose a song for Madam Inutz. Alexa Ilacad helped Estrada in completing the task.

Madam Inutz also received a surprise birthday party from Kuya and the housemates.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.