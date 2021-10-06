Photo from Madam Inutz YouTube channel

Viral online seller Daisy Lopez, popularly known as Madam Inutz, is taking her colorful personality to the "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) house as she has been named as one of the housemates in the upcoming “PBB Kumunity” Season 10.

Madam Inutz was one of the first three official housemates of the Big Brother House announced on Kumu on Wednesday, along with volleyball star Alyssa Valdez and singer KD Estrada.



Madam Inutz was doing a livestream when Melai Cantiveros appeared and confirmed her inclusion in the reality series.

Visibly shocked, Madam Inutz did not expect the former "PBB" winner to appear on her livestream.

“Na-shock ako siyempre kasi di ko inaasahan. Sabi 15 minutes lang makipagkulitan lang. Ninerbyos tuloy ako. Pakape ka naman,” she told Cantiveros jokingly.

The online seller briefly talked about the products she is selling online which are all locally made.

Asked if she is confident about her medical results, Madam Inutz said she is healthy. “Sa tingin ko wala naman po akong tama,” she said.

Cantiveros then revealed that she passed the medical test and gave her 30 minutes to pack her things and bid goodbye to her loved ones.

She also asked for netizens to support her inside the "PBB" house and vowed to fight until the end for her family.

“Mga inutz, ngayon niyo ako suportahan. Alam ko mahal na mahal nyo si madam ninyo. Kailangang kailangan ko 'yung suporta n'yo dahil kung sakaling manalo ako napakaling tulong nito sa anak ko as single mom. Ilalaban ko 'to para sa family. Sanay tayo sa hirap kaya kakayanin ko to,” Lopez said.

Last month, Madam Inutz released her debut single “Inutil” on her YouTube channel.

Madam Inutz rose to fame for her entertaining style of live online selling, a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Her unfiltered humor captured the attention of many netizens, who are all entertained by her comedic lines and even dance skills.