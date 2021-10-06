Photos from KD Estrada's Instagram account

Star Magic artist and music newcomer KD Estrada is joining the upcoming “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity” Season 10 celebrity edition.

Estrada was revealed on Wednesday as part of the reality series along with volleyball star Alyssa Valdez and online sensation Madam Inutz.

The “ASAP Natin ‘To” singer was in quarantine when Enchong Dee announced the good news to him, while he was streaming on TikTok and Kumu.

Kiligin sa kanyang cutie smile at boses na nakaka-inlove!



ANG MUSICAL WONDER BOY NG PARAÑAQUE, KD ESTRADA! #PBBigCelebReveal https://t.co/XL4T52SXLf pic.twitter.com/aTul0GuCP6 — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) October 6, 2021

“I’m feeling a surge of emotions talaga like excitement, nervousness. But I know this is gonna be good for me talaga especially last teen year ko ito, last teenage experience,” Estrada said.

Asked if he plans to write a song inside the house, the singer answered affirmatively, hoping to get inspiration from his fellow housemates.

“To everyone, thank you guys for all your support talaga. I always wanted for a big break. I think this is it talaga. I made it,” he added.

Estrada is part of the “Squad Plus” who recently signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic.

He first ventured into performing through the TikTok app before making an acting debut in an iWant series “Unloving U”.

Estrada and Singaporean artist Haven in June recorded a Chinese version of Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre's hit "Mabagal."

ABS-CBN's Star Music released the official music video of "Saves It" by Estrada and Loisa Andalio in July.

Composed by Estrada himself, "Saves It" was arranged by Tommy Katigbak and produced by Rox Santos.

