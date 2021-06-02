KD Estrada records Chinese version of 'Mabagal' with Singapore's Haven

MANILA -- Star Magic artist KD Estrada and Singaporean artist Haven have recorded a Chinese version of Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre's hit "Mabagal."

In Star Magic's Inside News, Estrada said he had to learn a bit of Mandarin before the actual recording.

"I really do love singing the song and everyone involved just made it super fun," Estrada shared.

"I feel very honored to be a part of this international collaboration between Singapore's Academy of Rock and our very own Star Music here in the Philippines," he added.

According to Estrada, the Mandarin lyrics were written by Roy Li.

The Chinese version of "Mabagal" is now out on various music streaming platforms and YouTube.

The original Filipino version of "Mabagal" topped the Himig Handog 2019. Aside for being named the Himig Handog song of the year, "Mabagal" also bagged all the special awards at the popular competition.

According to Estrada, he is set to write more songs and hopes to do more international collaborations.

"I'd love to explore more territories in the music industry and I'm very excited to learn more about Chinese culture and Chinese music and broaden my genres," said Estrada.

Estrada, who was part of iWant series “Unloving U,” is now a member of the group Squad Plus.

"I definitely love doing music and I always wanted to do this but I'd love to try acting soon. ... but this year is definitely about music," Estrada said.

