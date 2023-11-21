MANILA -- Paulo Avelino turned to social media to express his gratitude for his upcoming acting project with fellow Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu.

Avelino and Chiu are set to star in the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," which ABS-CBN aired back in 2018.

Thank you! The only reason I was even considered for WWWSK is because you guys kept asking for it. I hope I reach everyone's expectations for the role. I’m grateful 🙏🏻. See you on 2024



BMC, signing in. (spoiler, sorry, Viu) — PAULO (@mepauloavelino) November 21, 2023

"Thank you! The only reason I was even considered for WWWSK is because you guys kept asking for it. I hope I reach everyone's expectations for the role. I’m grateful. See you on 2024," Avelino tweeted on Tuesday, hours after the official announcement was made.

Avelino and Chiu recently starred in the series "Linlang."

Also on Twitter, Avelino, who will be portraying the role of Vice Chairman, started teasing Chiu, who plays Secretary Kim.

Sec Kim, paki ayos yung tuchang ng buhok ko. Nakaka-OC https://t.co/xNpVc9cFVb — PAULO (@mepauloavelino) November 21, 2023

"Sec Kim, paki ayos yung tuchang ng buhok ko. Nakaka-OC,": tweeted Avelino.

Chiu then replied: "Copy po…. BOSS!!!!🫡."

On Twitter, Chiu also expressed her happiness hearing someone calling her "Secretary Kim" for the first time since the announcement was made.

Chiu also reposted tweets about the upcoming project.

On Instagram, Chiu also expressed her gratitude after "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" made it to the list of top trending topics on microblogging site X.

On Tuesday noon, the local adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" was announced.ABS-CBN Entertainment and Viu are partnering for the local adaptation of CJ ENM’s hit romantic-comedy series for Filipino viewers. The webtoon-based Korean series not only topped the local ratings when it aired in 2018, but also gained widespread popularity globally.

To be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, this is the third adaptation of a top rating international format between ABS-CBN and Viu, following “The Broken Marriage Vow” and “Flower of Evil.”

Set to air in 2024, “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is about a handsome, narcissistic vice-chairman of a major corporation whose seemingly perfect world turns upside down when his highly competent secretary of many years announces her resignation. He will do everything it takes to keep her by his side, and in the process they start to develop romantic feelings for each other.

