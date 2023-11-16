'Linlang' finale: Victor gets justice as Alex goes berserk

Paulo Avelino as Victor. Screenshot from Prime Video Philippines' YouTube channel.

Victor (Paulo Avelino) gets the justice he wanted after Alex (JM de Guzman) goes berserk in the final episode of "Linlang," which aired Thursday.

Olivia (Heaven Peralejo) gathers evidence to prove Alex's involvement in Sylvia's (Kaila Estrada) death, which leads to her demise.

This compels Juliana (Kim Chiu) to get more information from Mateo (Race Matias) but Alex hatches a new plan of pinning Sylvia's death to Amelia (Maricel Soriano).

Juliana finds evidence to put Alex behind bars, which Victor gives the evidence to the police. But Alex is determined to escape prison.

Alex corners Victor and forces him into a death match. But in the end, Victor shows him mercy.

Victor's case is dismissed and is finally reunited with Abby. Despite all the trouble, he also makes amends with Juliana.

"Minsan sa buhay ko nakaramdam ako ng pagmamahal na galing sa 'yo," Juliana tells Victor.

"Hindi ka naman mawawala sa puso ko, Juliana, kasi kahit sa'n man tayo mapunta, kahit ano pang mangyari, pamilya tayo," Victor says in reply.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, all episode of "Linlang" are available exclusively on Prime Video.

Throughout its run, "Linlang" was consistently at the top of the charts of Prime Video.

