MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are set to star in the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," which ABS-CBN aired back in 2018.

ABS-CBN Entertainment and Viu are partnering for the local adaptation of leading entertainment company CJ ENM’s hit romantic-comedy series for Filipino viewers. The webtoon-based Korean series not only topped the local ratings when it aired in 2018, but also gained widespread popularity globally.

To be produced by award-winning Dreamscape Entertainment, this is the third adaptation of a top rating international format between ABS-CBN and Viu, following “The Broken Marriage Vow” and “Flower of Evil.”

The Viu Original Adaptation will star Chiu and Avelino in the lead roles as Secretary Kim and Mr. Vice-Chairman, who were originally played by Park Min-young and Park Seo-joon.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Viu for once again placing their trust in ABS-CBN as we embark on yet another exciting partnership. We are thrilled to bring the Philippine adaptation of a popular K-drama series to our viewers as we also showcase Filipino talent across the world,” said Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN’s COO of broadcast.

“Offering content that resonates with our markets is key to what we do here at Viu. We are excited to work, once again, with our trusted partner ABS-CBN Entertainment, with Dreamscape at the helm of production in delivering this title to our Viu-ers in the Philippines and across the region. As our third collaboration together, we look forward to its success not just in the Philippines but across all our markets.” said Marianne Lee, Chief of Content Acquisition and Development at Viu.

For his part, Sebastian Kim, CJ ENM’s Director for International Content Sales, commented: "We are delighted to announce the continuation of our enduring partnership with ABS-CBN and Viu through the 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim' remake. Anticipating the unveiling of this culturally adapted rendition, we eagerly await the opportunity to captivate Filipino viewers by bridging the narrative and characters to resonate with local audiences, all the while preserving the inherent charm and essence of the original script."

Set to air in 2024, “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is about a handsome, narcissistic vice-chairman of a major corporation whose seemingly perfect world turns upside down when his highly competent secretary of many years announces her resignation. He will do everything it takes to keep her by his side, and in the process they start to develop romantic feelings for each other.

ABS-CBN and Viu’s most recent partnership is with GMA Network for the recently concluded series “Unbreak My Heart,” which served as the most watched series in the Philippines on Viu.

Avelino and Chiu recently starred in the series "Linlang."

