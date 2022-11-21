Why Neri Naig is investing in a lot of businesses

MANILA – Neri Naig has been dubbed as “Wais Neri” for owning a number of successful business ventures.

In an interview with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s vlog, the actress revealed that she is working hard for her children.

“Ayaw ko maranasan ng mga anak ko 'yung nangyari sa akin so talagang sobrang kayod ako,” she said.

Looking back at her own childhood, Naig said: “Growing up naman, hindi ko naramdaman kahit paano na mahirap na mahirap kami. Sa probinsya hindi naman kami namamalimos pero naranasan ko 'yung lahat kaming magkakapatid hindi makakapasok kasi walang pamasahe.”

Naig said she also experienced selling cooked meals in school just to make both ends meet.

“Naranasan ko din 'yung maglako ng mga ulam. Pero college na ako noon. Naranasan ko din magtinda ng barbecue pagkatapos ng school. Nag-alaga ako ng baboy.”

These experiences taught her to be strategic in life at such a young age.

“Kasi siyempre kailangan ko utangin 'yung uulamin namin. Mine-memorize ko 'yung sasabihin ko kasi ang haba ng listahan namin,” she said.

Naig’s husband Chito Miranda said this is one of her most inspiring traits, which was why he fell in love with her.

“She’s always trying to improve herself. 'Yun parati 'yung napapansin ko sa kanya talaga, mas lalo na nung nalaman ko 'yung humble beginnings niya and kung paano niya tinuruan 'yung sarili niya when it comes to social grace. Kunyari fine dining, inaral niya by the book kung paano. I just found that amazing na ang hilig niya magbasa ng libro to improve everything that she thinks she can improve on,” he said.

Miranda said Naig never considered herself physically beautiful because she’s more concerned about trying to find ways to improve herself.

Currently, Naig owns about 10 businesses including restaurants, a vacation house, a salon and more.

The couple have three children, including their adopted daughter Pia.

