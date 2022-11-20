MANILA – Robi Domingo confessed it was harder for him to ask for the blessing of Maiqui Pineda’s parents than the actual marriage proposal.

Speaking with Bianca Gonzalez in an episode of Cinema News, Domingo recalled almost crying when he was about to ask for Pineda’s parents’ permission for him to marry their daughter.

“Around two weeks or three weeks before the flight, they were asking, ‘Pupunta daw kayong Japan?’ Prior to Japan, dapat lilipad din ako kasama sa ‘ASAP Las Vegas’ but na-cancel because nagkaroon ng different line up. So I was like, okay baka ito na yung perfect time. Sabi ko, ‘Baka ito na yung perfect time para sabihin sa inyo na I would love to ask for your permission,’” he narrated.

While conveying this, Domingo said: “Nag-crack yung voice ko, naiiyak ako. In the middle, siyempre hirap na hirap akong sabihin yun, nag-joke lang ako to relax the situation. Sabi ko, ‘I have to apologize, this is the first time I am doing this.’ And then both of them said, ‘We hope it’s the last.’”

Fortunately, it turned out to be a great conversation.

“We talked about not just the proposal but initial wedding plans if I had, and yung marriage na kung saan titira. Para siyang HR question-and-answer. I had to tell them ready na po ako.”

When prodded to share how he decided on buying Pineda’s engagement bling, Domingo revealed he actually asked his girlfriend on the kind of ring she specifically wants.

“Nagsabi siya ng gusto niya, gusto niya yung wearable and decent. I told myself, I think I am okay. I am ready. I got to talk to my parents, my mom. She was more excited than me,” he said.

In fact, Domingo shared that his mom was the one who physically bought the ring for him.

“Sabi niya, ‘Anak, ako na ang bahala. Ano ba ang kailangan mo?’ Kinuha niya yung specifications. ‘May budget ka ba?’ Ito po ang budget. ‘Okay, ako na ang bahala.’”

Saying he got the engagement ring in March, Domingo said he only had two instances that he got to take a good look at it.

“Nakita ko siya nung una, it got real eh. Siyempre ito na yon, this is the next chapter of my life. Sinarado [ko yung box], binigay ko kay Mama. ‘Huwag niyo muna ipapakita sa akin kasi kinakabahan ako.’ The second time I opened it, before I went to Japan. I didn’t look at it na [after].”

The couple spent their Halloween break in Japan together with their close friends Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo, and Joshua Garcia who witnessed the marriage proposal together with Domingo’s best friend and Pineda’s family.

The two have yet to choose a wedding date.

