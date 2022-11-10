LOOK: Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda share engagement photos

MANILA – Less than a week since they got engaged, Robi Domingo and his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda turned to socia media to share photos of that exact moment in Japan.

In Domingo’s post, he can be seen down on his knee holding Pineda’s hand in the middle of the famous Shibuya crossing in Tokyo.

Another shot shows him putting on Pineda the engagement ring.

“Officially off the market,” he captioned his post.

As for Pineda, her post shows her and Domingo locked in an embrace right after the Kapamilya host popped the question.

“GAME NA,” she simply wrote in the caption.

The couple spent their Halloween break in Japan together with their closest friends Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo, Joshua Garcia who witnessed the marriage proposal together with Domingo’s best friend and Pineda’s family.

Several months ago, Domingo shared exclusively with ABS-CBN News that the proposal was meant to happen in New York City but due to schedule conflicts and other factors, he had to change plans and venue, and do it in Tokyo instead.

The two have yet to choose a a wedding date.

