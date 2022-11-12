What inspired Robi Domingo to propose to Maiqui Pineda

Photo from Robi Domingo's Instagram account.

MANILA — Television host Robi Domingo explained Saturday why he decided to propose to Maiqui Pineda.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Teleradyo, Domingo said that the 2022 elections convinced him that they both have the same ideals and kept him grounded to use his voice for the people.

"She gives me so much purpose and we have the same goals, we have the same ideologies, and I just can’t stop talking to her. I love conversing with her, especially with ideas," Domingo told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

"Sometimes, I get to be distracted with certain luhos in the world and she would just hold me back and say this is the wants of the world (and ) this is what we need and this is what you need to do, you are given a voice, use it wisely."

Pineda said she was glad Domingo used his voice to amplify her advocacies.

"I’m very private and I don’t have much of a voice but he has the voice and in some way, when I guide and I tell him na you should do this, you should do that, it’s like my voice also gets amplified through him because I wanna also do many things," Pineda said.

"It helps that we have the same interests. I’m interested in his world and from the very start, we were very smart on how we’re gonna handle it, always to keep things private, some things public. You can’t also escape it, you really have to embrace it at some point that this is his life. It’s officially gonna be a part of my life forever it’s not something to escape but to embrace."

Domingo said he first planned to propose after his hosting gig for "Pinoy Big Brother" but a new opportunity from "Idol Philippines" came and he felt that it was a sign to stay calm for a while.

Despite having a short amount of time, Domingo shared that he was able to talk to Pineda's family and discovered new things about himself.

"I was more afraid of what’s gonna happen next kaya sobrang kabado ako and internally that was just my prayer it’s not just for me asking God na please make Mikes the best woman for me but it’s more of please make me the best man for Mikes, sana hindi ako ‘yung mali sa kanya," he said.

"Allow yourself to get surprised and be surprised."

The couple spent their Halloween break in Japan together with their closest friends Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo, Joshua Garcia who witnessed the marriage proposal together with Domingo’s best friend and Pineda’s family.

Several months ago, Domingo shared exclusively with ABS-CBN News that the proposal was meant to happen in New York City but due to schedule conflicts and other factors, he had to change plans and venue, and do it in Tokyo instead.

The two have yet to choose a wedding date.

