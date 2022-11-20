‘Dream Maker’: Here’s the first batch of top 7 ‘dream chasers’

Screen grab from Kapamilya Online Live.

MANILA - Seven dream chasers are closer to their dream of being global pop idols after receiving the top scores on the first weekend of evaluations on ABS-CBN's newest reality talent search “Dream Maker”.

On Sunday's episode, "dream chasers" Omar Uddin, Jeromy Batac, Tatin Castillon and Josh Labing-isa became part of the coveted top 7 after their performances in front of the dream mentors.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Twenty-year-old Josh received 633 points, while 13-year-old Jeromy received 667 points. Tatin also received 637 points, while Omar received 632 points.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

By the end of the episode, Marcus Cabais, who received the top score on Saturday, was able to remain in the top spot.

Here is the current ranking of the top 7 dream chasers:

Marcus

Vinci

Jeromy

Tatin

Asi

Josh L.

Omar

Dream Maker is an idol survival show co-produced by South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, in collaboration with ABS-CBN Starhunt.

Among the mentors who will help hone the dream chasers' skills are K-pop composer Seo Won-jin, music producer Bullseye, MOMOLAND and Lapillus choreographer Bae Wan-hee, former MBLAQ member Thunder, Brown Eyed Girls vocalist JeA, and choreographer and “Produce 101” dance mentor Bae Yoon-Jung.

Also part of the show are Filipino mentors “Star Power” champion and singer Angeline Quinto, Now United member Bailey May, and pop performer Darren Espanto.

Viewers can also cast their votes online on joinnow.ph/dreammaker and ktx.ph.

100 FREE VOTES ON JOINNOW!

Iboto na ang Dream Chaser whose KPOP dreams you wish to come true!



Follow and subscribe na!

🔗 Facebook: https://t.co/r71ttZpZy2

🔗 YouTube: https://t.co/YXpkGMkpVb#DreamMaker 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/EMva5Xqc1r — Dream Maker (@DreamMakerOfc) November 20, 2022

Hosted by Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang, “Dream Maker” airs Saturdays and Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

RELATED VIDEO