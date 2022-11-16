Sixty-two ‘Dream Chasers’ will train and compete to form a seven-member all-male pop group in ‘Dream Maker.’ Seen here are contestants (from left) Jay-R, Marcus, Kenzo, Kyler, and Onie. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Sixty-two talented young men are in the running for slots in a seven-member global boy group to be trained and launched in South Korea, with a televised selection process premiering this weekend via ABS-CBN’s “Dream Maker.”

The idol survival show, co-produced by South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, will air Saturdays and Sundays on ABS-CBN platforms starting Nov. 19.

Leading up to its TV debut, “Dream Maker” introduced the dozens of “Dream Chasers,” or contestants vying for a pop group debut, by releasing their individual portraits on Wednesday. Notably, all 62 are seen wearing a uniform — an indication of the show’s format.

The aspiring pop idols, aged 13 to 22, will undergo rigorous training under the mentorship of Filipino and Korean stars and industry heavyweights. Over the course of the program, the 62 hopefuls will be trimmed down to the final 7 who will then have further preparation in South Korea before their launch there.

Joining “Dream Maker” as mentors from South Korea are K-pop composer Seo Won-jin, music producer Bullseye, MOMOLAND and Lapillus choreographer Bae Wan-hee, former MBLAQ member Thunder, Brown Eyed Girls vocalist JeA, and choreographer and “Produce 101” dance mentor Bae Yoon-Jung.

Filipinos who will help hone the boys’ talents are “Star Power” champion and singer Angeline Quinto, Now United member Bailey May, and pop performer Darren Espanto.

“We’re really serious about getting into the international arena,” Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi earlier said. “We’re looking at all ways and means to get the Filipino artist, the Filipino talent to be recognized globally.”

“We’re very happy to have partners who recognize that Filipinos are very talented and that we can compete globally. This is one step. With our two new partners, it will be easier, faster, better for us to get to the global arena at the shortest possible time.”

Hosted by Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang, “Dream Maker” will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

