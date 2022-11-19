Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Ryan Bang made history on “It’s Showtime!” as he was finally named as grand champion of its anniversary segment “Magpasikat” with Jhong Hilario on Saturday.

Bang could not help but tear up on stage when his group was announced as the “Magpasikat 2022” grand winner, much to the delight of his fellow hosts.

“Sa wakas. Akala ko hindi ko mae-experience ito, Lord,” said Bang, who was heavily crying. “Kuya Jhong, thank you so much. Grabe 13 taon lagi po akong talo. Akala ko malas ako, madlang pipol. Di pala ako malas.”

Hilario and Bang gave a meaningful and daebak or awesome performance which highlights the good relationship between the Philippines and South Korea last Tuesday.

They showcased the history and culture of both countries by performing traditional Filipino and Korean dances.



Joining them in their performance were KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, who showed the Pinoy's traditional courtship "harana."

Bang and Hilario also surprised the viewers and judges with special video messages from South Korean stars Sandara Park, Thunder, Nancy McDonie of Momoland and K-pop groups TAN and Lapillus.

They also honored the Filipino veterans who participated in the Korean war. Completing their performance was a song number from Bayang Barrios.

The group dedicated the P500,000 cash prize to Filipino veterans who helped South Korea during the Korean War.

Bang said if it was not for the Filipino soldiers, there would be no South Korea, including the K-pop and Korean stars, today.

Meanwhile, Vice Ganda and Amy Perez secured the second place with P300,000 while the team of Ogie Alcasid and Karylle took the third spot for P100,000.

“Magpasikat” is the annual all-out showcase of the ABS-CBN program’s mainstays, who compete for cash prizes to be given to their chosen charity.



