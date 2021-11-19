Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Angeline Quinto has teamed up with Kapamilya primetime star Coco Martin for a new Christmas song titled "Maputing Pasko."

Released under ABS-CBN's Star Music, the single marks Quinto and Martin's first-ever music collaboration.

"Maputing Pasko," which aims "to give back this Christmas," is now available on music streaming platforms and its lyric video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Magic.

The song is composed by Trisha Denise and Jonathan Manalo, who is also credited as the producer.

Quinto is Martin's first "mainstream" leading lady. They were paired in 2012 Star Cinema film “Born to Love You,” where the two shared a kiss, which Quinto revealed to be her first on and off-screen.

In a previous interview, Quinto admitted that she fell in love with Martin, now the lead actor of ABS-CBN's hit and longest running drama-action series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

In the latest season of "Ang Probinsyano," which is now on its 6th year, Martin is paired anew with his rumored girlfriend Julia Montes.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC